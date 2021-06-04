MenaPay Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.69 million and $753.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.01008641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.33 or 0.09788883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051955 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

