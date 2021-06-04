MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,220. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.