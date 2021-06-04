MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,220. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

