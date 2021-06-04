Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $168.70 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

