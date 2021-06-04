Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,211. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $387.06 million, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

