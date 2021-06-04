Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,551 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up approximately 6.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $222,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. 16,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.