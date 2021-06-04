MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MTZ stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $121.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.