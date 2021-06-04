Masari (MSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,805.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $760,930.94 and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.43 or 0.07240947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01816615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00482834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00176413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00784450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00475345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00429737 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

