Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $201.54 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

