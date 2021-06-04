Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $181.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.