Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 16,288 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

