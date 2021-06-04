Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,640 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

