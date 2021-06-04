Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $826,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,434. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

