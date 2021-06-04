Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $711,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

