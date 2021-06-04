Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.63.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

