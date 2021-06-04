Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,719 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,599. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

