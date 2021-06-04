Martin Investment Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 522,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,824. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

