Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.83. 53,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,108. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

