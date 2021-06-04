Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 4,705 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,070. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

