Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

