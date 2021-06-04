Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.06

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 121027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.