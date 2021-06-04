Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $23.11. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 34,321 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

