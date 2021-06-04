Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 6.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $32,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM remained flat at $$50.00 on Friday. 34,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

