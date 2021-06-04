Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $940.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

