Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $362,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 350,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,393 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 48.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.