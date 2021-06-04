Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,097,676 shares of company stock worth $593,477,986 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.10 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.