Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,540,232 shares.The stock last traded at $100.73 and had previously closed at $102.03.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

