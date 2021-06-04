M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MDC stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,406 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

