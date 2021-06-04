Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

