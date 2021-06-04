Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

