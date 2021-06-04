Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.65 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.79.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.41.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

