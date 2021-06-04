Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $401.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.78.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

