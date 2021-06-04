Luc Bertrand Acquires 100,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,052,670.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Luc Bertrand purchased 14,300 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00.

5N Plus stock opened at C$3.17 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$258.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

VNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

