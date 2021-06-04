LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $145.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

