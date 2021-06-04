Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 544,403 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 66,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

