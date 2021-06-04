Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402,826 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of Landstar System worth $33,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist raised their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

