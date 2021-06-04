Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $40,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -203.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

