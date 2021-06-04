Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $38.28 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.09% of Moelis & Company worth $38,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 87.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE MC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

