Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,566,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,154,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.53 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

