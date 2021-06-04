Logan Green Sells 36,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.32 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

