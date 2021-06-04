LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-$980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.