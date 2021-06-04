Liquity (LQTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,027.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $13.23 or 0.00035869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $65.08 million and approximately $165,027.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00294955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00241783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.10 or 0.01204306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,792.87 or 0.99773474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,343 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.