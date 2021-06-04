Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,263,030 shares of company stock worth $83,851,108. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 2,124,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.64.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

