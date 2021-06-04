Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.77.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

