Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 189,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

