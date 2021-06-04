Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $30.11 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.