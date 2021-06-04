Lawrence M. Alleva Acquires 1,035 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 1,035 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $14,883.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.