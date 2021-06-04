Lawrence M. Alleva Acquires 1,035 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 1,035 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $14,883.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.46.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
