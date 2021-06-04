Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.84

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.84 and last traded at C$44.44, with a volume of 230164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

