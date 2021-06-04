Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

TSE:LB opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

