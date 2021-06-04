Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.