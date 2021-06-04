Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Acquires $43,700.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LCI stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lannett by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 218.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

